Türkiye backs Greece in Elgin Marbles dispute

Yorgo Kırbaki – ISTANBUL
In a significant development expected to bolster Greece’s stance, Türkiye has thrown its support behind the neighboring country’s ongoing campaign to reclaim Elgin Marbles from the United Kingdom.

The marbles, which were removed from the Parthenon and other structures on the Acropolis in Athens by Lord Elgin in the early 19th century, have been a point of contention between Greece and the U.K. for nearly two centuries.

Zeynep Boz, head of the Anti-Smuggling Department of the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry, made headlines when she declared there was no evidence supporting claims that the marbles were legally acquired by Lord Elgin during his tenure as British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire.

Speaking at the 24th meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee for Promoting the Return of Cultural Property to its Countries of Origin or its Restitution in case of Illicit Appropriation (ICPRCP), organized by UNESCO in Paris on May 29-30, Boz stated, “The existence of a document that would legitimize this purchase made by the British colonialists at the time is not within our knowledge.”

Boz emphasized that the marbles, which include sculptures, friezes and other significant artifacts from the 5th century B.C., are emblematic of Athens and should be returned.

“I do not think there is any need to discuss the legality of the purchase. With all our hearts, we look forward to witnessing the return of these statues to Greece.”

The speech was hailed as a pivotal moment in Greece’s decades-long struggle to repatriate the Elgin Marbles.

Boz’s remarks challenged the U.K.’s longstanding defense, which has often referenced an alleged edict from Sultan Selim III permitting the removal of the marbles.

“Zeynep Boz’s speech showed that no such edict exists,” Greek officials noted.

This development comes as a part of broader efforts by Türkiye to recover its own cultural heritage. Boz highlighted that numerous artifacts from Türkiye remain in foreign museums.

“We are making efforts to bring back everything that belongs to Türkiye,” Boz declared.

The support from Türkiye is expected to bolster Greece’s case significantly, adding international pressure on the U.K. to reconsider its stance.

China should take steps to reverse negative image on Uyghurs: Fidan
