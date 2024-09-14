Türkiye appreciates Spain's Palestinian support, pushes for peace in Madrid

MADRID

Türkiye appreciates Spain's support for the Palestinian cause, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated on Friday.

His remarks came after a meeting held in Madrid with representatives from the League of Arab States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and various European countries, where participants emphasized their commitment to a two-state solution for enduring peace between Israel and Palestine.

"We met with representatives from Spain, Slovenia, Norway, Ireland, and the EU," Fidan shared on X. He noted the increased support for a two-state solution observed during the discussions and also mentioned his meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

"The growing recognition of Palestine by more European countries and the preparation of more countries to get involved in the International Court of Justice case give us hope for the realization of justice," he said.

He asserted that "Israel’s lack of accountability and its unconditional support from the U.S." have undermined the international system, a fact now acknowledged by Western countries.

"The period in which the global public viewed the Palestinian issue solely from the perspective of Israel and its supporters is coming to an end. The conscience of humanity is coming to the fore," Fidan remarked.

Fidan added that a two-state solution allowing Palestine and Israel to coexist peacefully is a "historic" opportunity for Israel.

"We hope that they will seize this opportunity before it is too late," he urged.

After the meeting, Turkish Foreign Ministry released a statement, saying that Türkiye will continue to push for an urgent and permanent cease-fire and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid supplies to Gaza, as well as Palestinian statehood and steps necessary to ensure a two-state solution.

The Madrid Joint Statement released after the meeting emphasized that since Oct. 7, "an unprecedented tragedy of unspeakable human suffering and violations of international law are unfolding before our eyes, and undermining international peace and security."

It condemned all forms of violence and terrorism and called for the "credible, irreversible implementation of the two-State solution in accordance with international law and agreed parameters including the Arab Peace Initiative, to achieve a just and lasting peace that fulfils the rights of the Palestinian people, to ensure the security of Israel and achieve normal relations in a region where stability, security, peace and cooperation prevail."

The statement concluded with a recommitment to joint peace efforts to advance the implementation of the two-state solution.