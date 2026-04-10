Türkiye allows limited pat-downs by watchmen under new regulation

Türkiye allows limited pat-downs by watchmen under new regulation

ANKARA
Türkiye allows limited pat-downs by watchmen under new regulation

Türkiye’s neighborhood watchmen are now authorized to perform external pat-downs based on reasonable suspicion, though full body and vehicle searches remain explicitly prohibited, according to a new regulation published in the Official Gazette.

 

Under the amendment, watchmen may conduct a surface-level check by hand over a person’s clothing if there are sufficient grounds to believe they may be carrying a weapon or a dangerous item.

 

They may also perform a visual inspection of vehicle parts that are visible from the outside.

 

The regulation also sets out clearer guidelines for patrol duties.

 

Watchmen will patrol in teams of at least two, with the more senior officer taking the lead position. Firearms are to be used only in dangerous situations.

 

They will also periodically use whistles as a visible and audible deterrent to crime.

 

In Türkiye, neighborhood watchmen are a specialized branch of the national law enforcement that patrols the streets at night to maintain public order and deter crime.

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