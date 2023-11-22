Türkiye, Algeria leaders hit Israel for ‘crimes’ in Gaza

ALGIERS
President Erdoğan had harsh words for Israel's actions in Gaza on Tuesday, as he said he hoped for successful negotiations on the release of hostages and prisoners during his meeting with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. 

Erdoğan also stated that Türkiye’s foreign minister and intelligence chief were working with Qatari officials to negotiate releases.

“We are engaged in constant talks and our expectation is to receive a positive result," Erdogan said in a joint news conference with Algerian President Tebboune.

Tebboune said as regional powers, he and Erdogan would continue to push to stop “the human tragedy resulting from the crimes perpetrated by the Zionist entity in Gaza.”

Tebboune reiterated his calls to take Israel to the International Criminal Court and said “the denunciation of Israel’s crimes must be accompanied by an urgent initiative to halt the expansion of colonization in the West Bank.”

Erdogan said Israel’s actions had “turned into collective punishment and constitute war crimes.”

