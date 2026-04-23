Türkiye accounts for 25 percent of global pasta trade

Türkiye accounts for 25 percent of global pasta trade

GAZIANTEP
Türkiye accounts for 25 percent of global pasta trade

Türkiye commands approximately 25 percent of global pasta trade by volume, underscoring its strong position in international markets, a senior sector representative has said.

Ahmet Tiryakioğlu, Chairman of the Grains, Pulses, Oilseeds and Products Sector Board at the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TİM), stated that the industry employs around 50,000 people and generates an annual export volume of $2 billion.

“Our sector has achieved a level of maturity that allows it to respond flexibly to demand and quality standards across different regions of the world, while maintaining export volumes and increasing unit value,” Tiryakioğlu said.

He added that Türkiye’s presence among the top five pasta suppliers to major importing markets — such as the U.S., Japan and Germany, which together account for roughly 30 percent of global pasta imports — demonstrates the country’s production quality.

Tiryakioğlu also highlighted structural challenges facing the sector, calling for the removal of tax disadvantages in Far Eastern markets and an update of European Union quota limits in line with the industry’s growth potential.

According to TİM data, Türkiye exported 378,741 tons of pasta in the first quarter of the year, generating $228.5 million in revenue.

Compared to the same period last year, exports rose by 7 percent in value and 11.5 percent in volume, reflecting strong international demand.

Somalia ranked as the top destination for Turkish pasta exports, with shipments valued at $36.3 million. Iraq followed with $22.7 million, while Ghana sat in third place with $21.5 million.

 

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