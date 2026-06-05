Japan aims to replace 14 aging nuclear reactors by 2050s

TOKYO

Japan wants to replace up to 14 aging nuclear reactors by the 2050s, local media said Friday, as Tokyo increasingly embraces atomic energy more than 15 years after the Fukushima meltdown.

The reported plan by the industry ministry comes as Japan rushes to secure enough power generation capacity to meet surging electricity demand, especially for new technologies such as artificial intelligence, data centres and semiconductor factories.

Under the plan, the ministry hopes to replace up to five nuclear reactors by the 2040s and a total of around 14 by the 2050s, according to major media outlets including Kyodo News and national broadcaster NHK.

This is the first time that the government has outlined specific targets for reactor replacement, Kyodo News said.

The plan is being presented to an industry ministry panel meeting on Friday, local media said, adding that relevant ministers will review the draft this summer.

Japan's power industry estimates that by the 2040s, the nation will see a shortfall of 5.5 million kilowatts of power, roughly equivalent to the amount generated by five reactors, Kyodo added.

Japan pulled the plug on all nuclear power after a colossal earthquake and tsunami sent three reactors at the Fukushima atomic plant into meltdown in 2011.

But it now wants to revive atomic energy to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and meet growing energy needs from artificial intelligence.