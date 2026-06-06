Trade minister urges rules-based trade system at OECD meeting

PARIS

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has called for the protection of a rules-based multilateral trade system, warning against rising protectionist measures in global trade.

Bolat made the remarks during the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris, where ministers discussed industrial policies, open markets and global economic challenges.

He said Türkiye supported the liberalization of global trade and the strengthening of the World Trade Organization-centered multilateral system.

“We emphasized that the liberalization of trade worldwide and the strengthening and preservation of the rules-based multilateral trade system centered around the WTO are the key to economic development, growth and progress in global trade,” Bolat said.

He said cooperation and initiatives supporting free trade were more beneficial for the global economy than new restrictive measures.

Bolat also held bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the OECD gathering.

He met WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and discussed developments in global trade.

In talks with Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka, Bolat said the Türkiye-Ukraine free trade agreement was expected to enter into force once the ratification process in Ukraine is completed.

The two sides also discussed Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Bolat said Türkiye proposed hosting the third Ukraine Reconstruction Forum in September and that Kiev accepted the proposal.

Bolat also met Canadian International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu.

He said weekly flights between Türkiye and Canada had recently increased from 12 to 21.

The talks also covered energy and investment cooperation. Bolat recalled that Türkiye and Canada had signed an agreement in March on assessing CANDU-type nuclear reactor technology, while Canadian investors had shown interest in Türkiye’s mining sector.

In a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Bolat discussed Türkiye-U.S. trade relations.

Bolat also met Bulgarian Deputy Economy, Investment and Industry Minister Krasimir Yakimov, saying annual trade between Türkiye and Bulgaria had reached $9 billion and that the goal was to raise it to $10 billion this year or next year.

He said the two sides discussed measures to speed up border crossings and avoid bottlenecks during the summer travel period.

The next Türkiye-Bulgaria Joint Customs Committee meeting is expected to be held in Sofia next week.