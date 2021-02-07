Turkish vice president to pay working visit to N Cyprus

  • February 07 2021 16:01:00

Turkish vice president to pay working visit to N Cyprus

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish vice president to pay working visit to N Cyprus

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay will pay a working visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Feb. 10-11.

Oktay will be accompanied by Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and President of Digital Transformation Office Ali Taha Koç.

On the first day of the visit, Oktay will meet with TRNC President Ersin Tatar, Prime Minister Ersan Saner and Parliament Speaker Önder Sennaroğlu.

During the two-day working visit, talks on a financial cooperation protocol between Turkey and the TRNC will also be held.

The Presidential Digital Transformation Office and the Prime Ministry of the TRNC will sign a memorandum of understanding on e-government services during the first day of the visit.

Another MoU will be signed by the Turkish General Directorate of Highways and the Public Works and Transport Ministry of the TRNC on the implementation of investments on highway.

On the second day, Oktay will meet with the heads of the TRNC Economic Organizations Platform.

Turkish Cyprus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey eyes becoming 10th largest global economy, says Erdoğan

    Turkey eyes becoming 10th largest global economy, says Erdoğan

  2. Twin earthquakes jolt Turkey's western coast

    Twin earthquakes jolt Turkey's western coast

  3. Mysterious monolith appears near ancient site in Turkey

    Mysterious monolith appears near ancient site in Turkey

  4. Sunset in İzmir

    Sunset in İzmir

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 26,685 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,524,786

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 26,685 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,524,786
Recommended
Turkey welcomes ICC ruling paving way for new Gaza conflict probe

Turkey welcomes ICC ruling paving way for new Gaza conflict probe
Turkish president congratulates Libya interim govt leaders

Turkish president congratulates Libya interim gov't leaders
EU keeps PKK on terrorism list

EU keeps PKK on terrorism list
Ankara-Kiev defense ties based on win-win model: Envoy

Ankara-Kiev defense ties based on win-win model: Envoy
Turkey welcomes recent political developments in Libya

Turkey welcomes recent political developments in Libya
Turkey, Greece hold ninth technical meeting

Turkey, Greece hold ninth technical meeting
WORLD Unidentified disease kills 15 in Tanzania

Unidentified disease kills 15 in Tanzania

At least fifteen people died and more than 50 others were hospitalized in southern Tanzania due to an unidentified infection that caused many to experience nausea and vomit blood, health officials said on Feb. 7.
ECONOMY Container shipping sector navigates COVID pandemic

Container shipping sector navigates COVID pandemic

Maritime container freight shipping is steaming ahead through the COVID-19 pandemic, boosted by strong demand for Chinese exports and a shortage of vessels according to industry experts.
SPORTS Turkey qualifies for FIBA Womens EuroBasket 2021

Turkey qualifies for FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2021

Turkey qualified for the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2021 as one of the five best second-place teams, the Turkish Basketball Federation announced on Feb. 6.