Turkish vice president to pay working visit to N Cyprus

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay will pay a working visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Feb. 10-11.

Oktay will be accompanied by Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and President of Digital Transformation Office Ali Taha Koç.

On the first day of the visit, Oktay will meet with TRNC President Ersin Tatar, Prime Minister Ersan Saner and Parliament Speaker Önder Sennaroğlu.

During the two-day working visit, talks on a financial cooperation protocol between Turkey and the TRNC will also be held.

The Presidential Digital Transformation Office and the Prime Ministry of the TRNC will sign a memorandum of understanding on e-government services during the first day of the visit.

Another MoU will be signed by the Turkish General Directorate of Highways and the Public Works and Transport Ministry of the TRNC on the implementation of investments on highway.

On the second day, Oktay will meet with the heads of the TRNC Economic Organizations Platform.