Turkish, US top diplomats meet in New York

NEW YORK
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York on the sidelines of a U.N. General Assembly session.

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry shared photos of the meeting via X on Sept. 27, though details of the discussion were not disclosed.

In addition, Fidan hosted his counterparts from Malta, Somalia and Ethiopia – Ian Borg, Ahmed Muallim Fiqi and Taye Atske Selassie – at the Turkish House, a skyscraper located across from the U.N. building.

Later, he welcomed Egyptian and Dutch foreign ministers Badr Abdelatty and Caspar Veldkamp at the same venue.

The Turkish top diplomat also joined his colleagues from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League at a foreign ministers meeting organized by the EU and Norway.

"Our region is in flames because of Netanyahu," Fidan told his counterparts. "We cannot wait for Israel's goodwill to implement the two-state solution."

The occupation of Palestinian territories would never bring peace or security to Israel, Fidan said.

“However, the implementation of a two-state solution will ensure lasting security for all,” he added.

Fidan's delegation dubbed the "contact group" comprises foreign ministers from Türkiye, Palestine, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Indonesia and Nigeria.

A series of consultations by the group has long focused on ending Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza and facilitating humanitarian aid to the region.

