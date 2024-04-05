Turkish, US top diplomats hold talks at NATO summit

BRUSSELS
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels on the sidelines of the NATO summit, diplomatic sources said Thursday.

Fidan and Blinken met during the second day of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brussels.

NATO foreign ministers were in Brussels for two days to discuss the situation in Ukraine, how to assist Kiev, developments in the Indo-Pacific region, the alliance's overall situation following the accession of Sweden and Finland, and other strategic developments.

On April 4, Fidan continued bilateral talks with colleagues from Germany and the Netherlands.

Fidan met with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, to discuss counterterrorism and defense cooperation.

No additional information was provided about the closed-door meetings.

Fidan held meetings with his Finnish, Greek, Bulgarian, and British counterparts in Brussels on Wednesday.

