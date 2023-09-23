Turkish, US top diplomats discuss ways to enhance ties

ANKARA
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a meeting to discuss strengthening Türkiye-U.S. relations in New York on Sept. 22. 

The two top diplomats met at the Lotte Palace Hotel in New York City. The meeting took 45 minutes, according to diplomatic sources, who noted that they exchanged views on which concrete and constructive steps should be taken in the near future to further enhance bilateral relations.

They also touched upon the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Sweden's NATO membership and the latest developments in Karabakh, the sources added.

