Turkish, US officials to discuss ties in Ankara meeting

ANKARA

Senior Turkish and American diplomats will meet in the Turkish capital this week to discuss bilateral ties and regional cooperation, the State Department has announced.

According to a written statement by the State Department, Under Secretary John Bass will travel to Pakistan and Türkiye between Sept. 14 and 18.

“In Ankara, Under Secretary Bass will meet with senior officials in the Turkish government to underscore the strength of the United States-Türkiye bilateral relationship and to discuss efforts by the United States and Türkiye to work together in support of peace and stability in the region,” the statement read.

The ties between the two countries have improved since early 2024 after the U.S. Congress approved the sale of 40 new F-16s and 79 modernization kits in return for Ankara’s vote in favor of Sweden’s joining NATO.

Turkish and American officials will seek ways to further improve dialogue and cooperation in various areas, especially in the fields of economy, trade, investments, energy and security. They will also exchange views on regional developments, particularly the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war.

Although Türkiye and the U.S. do not see eye-to-eye on all issues, they continue to maintain close communication to coordinate their actions and policies.

On Syria, Türkiye and the U.S. remain at odds over the status of the YPG, with which the latter is partnering in the fight against ISIL.

Türkiye has long been urging the U.S. to give an end to its military and political support to the YPG because it believes this group’s ultimate aim is to divide Syria and establish its own entity.