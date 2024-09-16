Turkish, US officials to discuss ties in Ankara meeting

Turkish, US officials to discuss ties in Ankara meeting

ANKARA
Turkish, US officials to discuss ties in Ankara meeting

Senior Turkish and American diplomats will meet in the Turkish capital this week to discuss bilateral ties and regional cooperation, the State Department has announced.

According to a written statement by the State Department, Under Secretary John Bass will travel to Pakistan and Türkiye between Sept. 14 and 18.

“In Ankara, Under Secretary Bass will meet with senior officials in the Turkish government to underscore the strength of the United States-Türkiye bilateral relationship and to discuss efforts by the United States and Türkiye to work together in support of peace and stability in the region,” the statement read.

The ties between the two countries have improved since early 2024 after the U.S. Congress approved the sale of 40 new F-16s and 79 modernization kits in return for Ankara’s vote in favor of Sweden’s joining NATO.

Turkish and American officials will seek ways to further improve dialogue and cooperation in various areas, especially in the fields of economy, trade, investments, energy and security. They will also exchange views on regional developments, particularly the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war.

Although Türkiye and the U.S. do not see eye-to-eye on all issues, they continue to maintain close communication to coordinate their actions and policies.

On Syria, Türkiye and the U.S. remain at odds over the status of the YPG, with which the latter is partnering in the fight against ISIL.

Türkiye has long been urging the U.S. to give an end to its military and political support to the YPG because it believes this group’s ultimate aim is to divide Syria and establish its own entity.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members

Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members
LATEST NEWS

  1. Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members

    Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members

  2. Narin strangled to death: Forensic report

    Narin strangled to death: Forensic report

  3. Swiss Days to focus on the ‘civil aviation and arbitration law’

    Swiss Days to focus on the ‘civil aviation and arbitration law’

  4. Meta's ban on Russian state media outlets 'unacceptable': Kremlin

    Meta's ban on Russian state media outlets 'unacceptable': Kremlin

  5. Türkiye to continue intelligence diplomacy for Gaza, Ukraine war

    Türkiye to continue intelligence diplomacy for Gaza, Ukraine war
Recommended
Türkiye to continue intelligence diplomacy for Gaza, Ukraine war

Türkiye to continue intelligence diplomacy for Gaza, Ukraine war
Türkiye, Sweden to advance security talks at key meeting

Türkiye, Sweden to advance security talks at key meeting
Gaza Contact Group to meet in Jordan

Gaza Contact Group to meet in Jordan
Germany says Turkish visa process to continue smoothly amid new border controls

Germany says Turkish visa process to continue smoothly amid new border controls
Türkiye closely monitoring aftermath of fire in Germany that killed two Turkish citizens

Türkiye 'closely monitoring' aftermath of fire in Germany that killed two Turkish citizens
Iranian president to visit Türkiye ‘soon,’ hailing ties

Iranian president to visit Türkiye ‘soon,’ hailing ties
Erdoğan shares boycott video in support of Palestinian people

Erdoğan shares 'boycott' video in support of Palestinian people
WORLD Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members

Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members

Exploding pagers injured hundreds of Hezbollah members across Lebanon on Tuesday, a source close to the group told AFP, with another source close to the group reporting no deaths.
ECONOMY Swiss Days to focus on the ‘civil aviation and arbitration law’

Swiss Days to focus on the ‘civil aviation and arbitration law’

The Swiss Days, an event organized by the Consulate General of Switzerland in Istanbul, together with the Swiss Business Hub Türkiye and the Swiss Chamber of Commerce in Türkiye, will be held in Istanbul on Sept. 20-21.  
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿