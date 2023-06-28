Turkish, US officials discuss regional issues

WASHINGTON
Turkish Presidential Foreign Policy Advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç has engaged in a phone conversation with U.S. National Security Advisor Jack Sullivan on June 27, addressing a range of issues including bilateral relations, tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Greece’s recent elections and other regional matters.

The statement released by the Presidential Communications Directorate revealed that the call also touched upon the upcoming NATO summit, with both parties expressing their willingness to meet at the earliest opportunity.

The conversation followed last week’s agreement between the two nations to deepen their cooperation across various domains of mutual interest and intensify dialogue at all levels. This agreement was reached during a “strategic mechanism” meeting, which discussed Türkiye’s request to purchase 40 F-16s and Sweden’s bid to join NATO.

“As NATO allies and partners, Türkiye and the United States reiterated their commitment to further deepen their robust cooperation in all domains of mutual interest. They are committed to expand and intensify bilateral political, defense, and security consultations at all levels, and to strengthen their comprehensive partnership in line with the strategic interests of both countries,” read a joint statement issued following the Türkiye-U.S. strategic mechanism dialogue held in Washington on June 23.

