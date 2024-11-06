Turkish tourists flock to Western Balkans

ANKARA

The Western Balkans, recognized for their rich blend of history, culture and natural beauty, have emerged as a favored destination for Turkish tourists this year, setting new tourism records across the region.

Countries such as Serbia, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Albania saw notable increases in visitors, with Turkish tourists among the leading groups exploring these scenic and historic destinations.

In Serbia, Turkish visitors led the influx, recording around 186,000 arrivals between January and September 2024. This marks a 22 percent increase from the previous year, according to Serbian Tourism Association.

The Turkish Embassy’s Culture and Tourism Office in Belgrade confirmed this trend, stating, “Turks are increasingly drawn to Serbia’s cultural landmarks and vibrant cities, with Belgrade being a primary hub for exploration.”

Overall, Serbia welcomed over 1.5 million tourists this season, surpassing previous records.

Similarly, North Macedonia recorded significant Turkish interest, with Turks comprising 42 percent of all foreign visitors in August alone. Of the 119,600 foreign tourists that month, 50,200 were Turkish nationals.

The country’s historical capital, Skopje, and the serene Lake Ohrid were top attractions. “Turkish visitors find a sense of connection here, especially with our shared Ottoman heritage,” said a spokesperson from North Macedonia’s tourism office.

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkish tourists also dominated the ranks, making up the largest group of foreign arrivals. Between January and August, nearly 145,500 Turkish tourists explored the country’s heritage-rich cities, with Sarajevo leading as the top destination.

Haris Fazlagic, the head of a Sarajevo tourism association, noted, “The number of tourists in Sarajevo increased by 20 percent over last year. Turkish visitors, in particular, are captivated by the city’s blend of history and resilience.”

Sarajevo’s famed Tunnel of Hope and the surrounding mountains were among the highlights.

Albania, a rising star in Balkan tourism, reported a total of 9.7 million foreign visitors from January to September 2024, with Turkish tourists among the major contributors.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama proudly announced that Albania ranks first in European tourism growth this year, stating, “Albania is the tourism champion of the Balkans.”

The recent launch of the National Tourism Strategy 2024-2030 aims to sustain this momentum with a focus on sustainable development, as the government targets becoming a top tourism destination by 2030.

Kosovo also saw a steady rise in Turkish visitors, especially during the peak summer months of July and August, when roughly 83,000 foreign tourists stayed in the country’s hotels. Pristina and Prizren were among the favored destinations.