Turkish top diplomat to hold talks in Indonesia

ANKARA



Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has accomplished his talks in Singapore and went to Indonesia as part of his tour to South Asia, sources from the ministry have told.

They informed that Minister Fidan will pay an official visit to Indonesia on June 3. He paid his latest visit to this country during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s trip to Indonesia in late 2025.



Fidan and his Indonesian counterparts will exchange views on the steps the two countries should take to further develop ties and increase cooperation in all potential areas. Increasing the trade volume to $10 billion by deepening cooperation and partnerships in infrastructure, energy, transportation, digitalization, artificial intelligence, high technology and halal food will also be emphasized by Fidan, sources said.



The two countries have already established a mechanism on defense and military cooperation with the inclusion of both sides’ foreign ministers and defense ministers, and Fidan will once again evaluate the ways to further enrich cooperation in the field of defense industry.



Turkish and Indonesian foreign ministers will also exchange views on the recent developments in Gazza and regarding the establishment of a fair and lasting peace between Israel and Palestine.

Israel’s violations of the ceasefire and provocative actions in the West Bank and East Jerusalem as well as attacks on Lebanon will also be on the agenda.



The peace talks between the U.S. and Iran as well as opening the Strait of Hormuz will be discussed in talks between Turkish and Indonesian officials, sources recalled.