Turkish students to pursue nuclear energy education in China

ANKARA

Turkish students aiming to specialize in nuclear energy are set to embark on a transformative academic journey in China.

The program, initiated under the “Agreement on Cooperation for the Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy” between Türkiye and China, will allow eligible Turkish graduates to pursue master’s and doctoral studies in nuclear energy.

According to a statement by the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, the initiative is part of Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to cultivate young talent in line with its nuclear energy objectives.

The program is coordinated by Türkiye Nükleer Enerji AŞ (TÜNAS) and will be hosted by two prestigious Chinese institutions: Harbin Engineering University and Tsinghua University.

For the 2025-2026 academic year, students admitted to Harbin Engineering University will pursue master's programs for three years and doctoral programs for four years. At Tsinghua University, master's programs will last two years. All programs at both universities will be conducted entirely in English, with applicants required to demonstrate advanced English proficiency.

The program is open to students who have graduated — or are set to graduate by July 2025 — with degrees in nuclear energy, engineering, physics or chemistry. Applicants must also meet a minimum GPA requirement of 2.5 out of 4.

Financial support for students will be jointly provided by Türkiye and China. Monthly scholarships include 4,500 yuan for master's students at Harbin Engineering University and 3,500 yuan for doctoral students.

Additional benefits include a waived application fee, free accommodation, health insurance, round-trip airfare and Chinese language lessons.

Applicants are required to submit their resumes, verified transcripts, English proficiency certificates and letters of intent, all in English and PDF format.