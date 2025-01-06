Turkish students to pursue nuclear energy education in China

Turkish students to pursue nuclear energy education in China

ANKARA
Turkish students to pursue nuclear energy education in China

Turkish students aiming to specialize in nuclear energy are set to embark on a transformative academic journey in China.

The program, initiated under the “Agreement on Cooperation for the Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy” between Türkiye and China, will allow eligible Turkish graduates to pursue master’s and doctoral studies in nuclear energy.

According to a statement by the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, the initiative is part of Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to cultivate young talent in line with its nuclear energy objectives.

The program is coordinated by Türkiye Nükleer Enerji AŞ (TÜNAS) and will be hosted by two prestigious Chinese institutions: Harbin Engineering University and Tsinghua University.

For the 2025-2026 academic year, students admitted to Harbin Engineering University will pursue master's programs for three years and doctoral programs for four years. At Tsinghua University, master's programs will last two years. All programs at both universities will be conducted entirely in English, with applicants required to demonstrate advanced English proficiency.

The program is open to students who have graduated — or are set to graduate by July 2025 — with degrees in nuclear energy, engineering, physics or chemistry. Applicants must also meet a minimum GPA requirement of 2.5 out of 4.

Financial support for students will be jointly provided by Türkiye and China. Monthly scholarships include 4,500 yuan for master's students at Harbin Engineering University and 3,500 yuan for doctoral students.

Additional benefits include a waived application fee, free accommodation, health insurance, round-trip airfare and Chinese language lessons.

Applicants are required to submit their resumes, verified transcripts, English proficiency certificates and letters of intent, all in English and PDF format.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure

Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure

    Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure

  2. Türkiye will continue efforts for peace in Gaza until results achieved: Erdoğan

    Türkiye will continue efforts for peace in Gaza until results achieved: Erdoğan

  3. Baku reports Armenian border fire in Lachin

    Baku reports Armenian border fire in Lachin

  4. Iran ‘main challenge’ in Middle East: Macron

    Iran ‘main challenge’ in Middle East: Macron

  5. US to ease Syria aid restrictions: Report

    US to ease Syria aid restrictions: Report
Recommended
Türkiye will continue efforts for peace in Gaza until results achieved: Erdoğan

Türkiye will continue efforts for peace in Gaza until results achieved: Erdoğan
Rosatom to sue Siemens over Akkuyu nuclear plant

Rosatom to sue Siemens over Akkuyu nuclear plant
ISIL gunmen stand trial over deadly Istanbul church attack

ISIL gunmen stand trial over deadly Istanbul church attack
Cappadocia launches microlight flights for tourism

Cappadocia launches microlight flights for tourism
DEM Party engages in talks with AKP after Öcalan visit

DEM Party engages in talks with AKP after Öcalan visit
CHP leader urges all MPs to back pension hike

CHP leader urges all MPs to back pension hike
Turks, Kurds, others are brothers: Erdoğan

Turks, Kurds, others are brothers: Erdoğan
WORLD Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure

Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on Jan. 6 in the face of rising discontent over his leadership and after the abrupt departure of his finance minister signaled growing turmoil within his government.
ECONOMY Over 3 million properties sold in 2024

Over 3 million properties sold in 2024

Türkiye's real estate market showed remarkable growth in 2024, with property sales reaching 3,065,872, a 3.9 percent increase from the previous year.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿