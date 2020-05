Turkish state lender obtains license in Qatar

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

VakıfBank, a Turkish state lender, obtained banking license in Qatar, it announced on May 18.



VakıfBank became the first Turkish bank to get the license in Qatar, the bank said in a press release.



The bank plans to launch its operations in Qatar after the coronavirus pandemic, said Abdi Serdar Ustunsalih, the bank’s general manager.



VakıfBank also aims to start operations in China, he added.