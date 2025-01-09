Turkish startups take stage at CES 2025 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS

Some 34 Turkish tech startups took the stage at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada, which kicked off on Jan. 6 and concludes on Jan. 10.

The event featured a pavilion of Turkish tech unicorns and startups worth $1 billion, as well as participation from several Turkish development agencies and the Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry.

Turkish startups at the event specialize in digital health, augmented and virtual reality, robotics, video game development, artificial intelligence (AI), logistics and other fields.

The Turcorn Pavilion, which featured 34 startups, showcased a diverse range of products, from AI-powered digital twin management platforms in construction to high-tech products that can convert carbon emissions into green fuel.

Turkish startups producing fungi-based materials for sustainable use, developing energy storage technologies by recycling waste tires into new materials, and manufacturing micro-encapsulation methods for sustainable bio-pesticides and biocides all received great attention at the event.

Türkiye displayed its innovation capabilities in technology and sustainability through creative projects such as STEM toys for kids.

The CES 2025 provides an excellent opportunity for Turkish startups to introduce themselves to the global tech market during the four-day event, allowing entrepreneurs to show their products on a global stage and interact with potential customers and industry leaders.

The event’s Türkiye delegation is sponsored by Turkish Airlines to provide discounted tickets to entrepreneurs attending CES 2025 to further contribute to the success of the Turkish tech startup market.

At the multi-day event, organized by the Consumer Technology Association, swaths of the latest gadgets and advances across industries like personal tech, transportation, health care, sustainability and more are on display.

And, like last year, artificial intelligence is everywhere.

Formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, CES brings attendees and exhibitors from around the globe, with Gary Shapiro, CEO and vice chair of the CTA, noting that organizers expect some 50,000 attendees to come from outside the U.S.

Beyond an array of startups, big-name companies set to make appearances this year include Nvidia, Delta Air Lines, Honda, Volvo, Panasonic and L’Oréal.

CES is also a gigantic auto show, with carmakers and those supplying software and parts showing off self-driving and automated safety capabilities.

Gadgets for calming the mind, beautifying the body, or helping get a sound night's sleep are also on display as tech continues to seep into every aspect of existence.