Turkish spy agency captures alleged Greek spy

ISTANBUL

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has detained a Greek citizen accused of spying for Athens’ intelligence service, local media has reported.

The man, identified as Muhammed Amar Ampara, was allegedly involved in gathering information about the deployment of Turkish military border units, as well as information on Türkiye’s Syrian population and Turks who fled to Greece after a 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye.

The local media outlets published a photograph of a bearded, balding man in handcuffs. He appeared to be in his 50s or 60s.

He was captured as a result of an investigation by MİT, sources said, without giving any information about where or when he was detained.

Ampara was operating disguised as a businessman during his trips to Türkiye, national TV broadcasters said, citing security sources.

An official from the Greek Embassy in Ankara declined to comment on the allegations.

The arrest comes amid renewed tensions between Türkiye and Greece. The neighbors and NATO allies have a history of disputes over a range of issues, such as mineral exploration in the eastern Mediterranean and rival claims in the Aegean Sea.

Recent quarrels have focused on the Greek islands off Türkiye’s Aegean coast, with Ankara accusing Athens of building a military presence in breach of treaties.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan earlier this month said that he would no longer hold bilateral meetings with Greek leaders as provided for in a 2010 agreement between the two sides.

Türkiye hosts the world’s largest refugee population, including some 3.7 million Syrians. Their presence has become a major political issue in the lead-up to national elections due over the next 12 months.

Türkiye has also accused Greece of refusing to extradite Turkish soldiers believed by Ankara to have played a direct role in the attempted 2016 coup against Erdoğan.