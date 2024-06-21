Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq conflict

A Turkish soldier has been killed in northern Iraq during a conflict with members of a "separatist terrorist organization," the Defense Ministry announced on June 21.

Infantry petty sergeant Mehmet Ali Horoz died during a confrontation on June 21 in Türkiye's Claw-Lock operation region amid a search activity, the ministry said in a statement.

The operations initiated in April 2022 are a series of Turkish counterterrorism efforts aimed at eliminating PKK hideouts in Iraq's northern regions near the border.

"Three terrorists were neutralized during the contact and operations continue in the region," read the statement.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to indicate that the terrorists in question have either surrendered, been killed or captured. The PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler expressed his condolences in a message for Horoz.

"I wish God's mercy to our heroic martyr, condolences and patience to his grieving family and our noble nation," Güler said.

