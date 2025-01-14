Turkish, Slovenian foreign ministers meet in Ankara

ANKARA

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held talks with Slovenia's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Jan. 13.

The meeting took place as Fajon visited Türkiye for the 9th Türkiye-Slovenia Joint Economic Comission (JEC).

Fidan underlined developments in ties between the two countries within the framework of their 2024-2026 Strategic Partnership Action Plan, Foreign Ministry sources said.

During the meeting, Türkiye highlighted its commitment to strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Additionally, the importance of realizing the untapped potential for defense industry collaboration was stressed.

Dialogue remains the only viable solution to address the challenges in the Balkans, it was underlined.

Türkiye also conveyed steps needed to achieve tangible progress in its relations with the European Union, which Slovenia joined in 2004.

The future of post-Assad Syria was another focal point, with Türkiye stressing the need for the international efforts to address Syria's ongoing challenges and to foster regional stability.

The situation in Gaza was also addressed, with Turkish officials calling for an immediate and lasting cease-fire and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid.

As part of her visit, Fajon inaugurated the exhibition “The Marie Curies of the Mediterranean” at Middle East Technical University in Ankara, one of Türkiye's top state universities. The exhibit features women scientists and researchers from 22 countries.

Fajon's two-day program in Türkiye includes meetings with Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and her participation in the Türkiye-Slovenia JEC session alongside Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak.