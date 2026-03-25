Turkish short film selected for Beverly Hills Film Festival

ISTANBUL

“Kadının Adı yok” (’The Woman Has No Name’), a short film adapted from the cult novel with the same name by Duygu Asena and directed by Çağla Karslıoğlu, has been selected for the 26th Beverly Hills Film Festival, set to take place between April 12 and 19.

The film will compete in multiple categories, including Best Short Film, at the festival. Marking Karslıoğlu’s directorial debut in short filmmaking, the production will be screened at Hollywood’s iconic TCL Chinese Theater as part of the official program.

Produced by AZ Celtic Films, the film features an original score composed by Emre Şener, a young composer who has achieved international recognition in the music world.

Coinciding with the 80th anniversary of Asena’s birth and the 20th anniversary of her death, the film offers a modern adaptation of her novel of the same name, first published in 1987 and banned in 1988 on grounds of obscenity. It tells the coming-of-age story of a curious young girl who challenges societal expectations of womanhood in 1960s and 1970s Istanbul.

The film stars Kayra Zabcı, known for her roles in various TV series. Durukan Çelikkaya also features in the cast.

Held annually since 2000, the Beverly Hills Film Festival is regarded as one of the world’s most prestigious and influential film festivals, with a 25-year history. It serves as an important platform for emerging directors and producers to showcase their work and gain entry into the global film industry.

The festival hosts more than 55,000 attendees each year, bringing together various disciplines of cinema through red carpet events, world premieres, panels and workshops.

Karslıoğlu completed her fine arts education at New York University Tisch School of the Arts and continues her work in theater and film in New York. The film marks her first work as a director.

Şener graduated with top honors in composition from the Royal Academy of Music and is currently pursuing a master’s degree at Juilliard School with scholarships from The Robert Craft Igor Stravinsky Foundation, the American Turkish Society Ahmet Ertegün Scholarship and Promising Turks.