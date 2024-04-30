Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

ANKARA

Turkish security forces have carried out an airstrike and “neutralized” five terrorists in the Hakurk region in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry announced on April 30.

“Five PKK terrorists detected in the Hakurk region in northern Iraq were neutralized with an air operation. Our operations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized,” the ministry said in a social media post.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The statement came after the security sources on April 20 noted that 15 terrorists were "neutralized" by the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) last week.

According to information obtained from the sources, the MİT had identified the group of terrorists, organized to carry out attacks against Turkish army units and border outposts.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border to prevent the formation of a terror corridor.