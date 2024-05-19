Homeland Party relocates HQs amid austerity measures

The Homeland Party has shuttered its headquarters in central Ankara, moving operations to a more modest building in the Etimesgut district as part of new austerity measures.

The move from the centrally located office in the capital has prompted speculation about the party. Following the evacuation and locking of the city center premises, media reports claimed the headquarters had been permanently shut down.

The party responded to these allegations by confirming the relocation to Etimesgut. Additionally, the party logos were removed from the election bus, leading to further speculation. However, the party said the bus will soon be operational again with a new design.

The developments come as the party, which marked its third-anniversary last week, begins implementing downsizing measures to reduce expenses.

"We will shrink the party buildings and increase our presence on digital platforms," İnce signaled the changes on April 5.

The cost-saving steps follow the Homeland Party's dismal performance in the March 31 local elections, where it garnered less than 1 percent of the vote and secured control of only one town in Yozgat.

Muharrem İnce, a former four-term lawmaker with the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), founded the Homeland Party after resigning in 2021.

İnce had previously challenged CHP's leadership, running twice against Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in 2014 and 2018. In the 2018 presidential election, İnce, as the CHP candidate, received just over 30 percent of the vote, finishing second to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who won with 53 percent.

