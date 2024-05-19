Erdoğan hails young people’s role in Türkiye's development

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with a group of young people to celebrate the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day in Ankara on 19 May.

“May 19 is the symbol of freedom against slavery, hope against intimidation, and our nation's determination to live freely and independently against surrender,” Erdoğan said during the event at the presidential complex in the capital.

Erdoğan engaged in conversations with students noted for their academic achievements and national athletes. Among the speakers was Tuva Cihangir Atasever, who is preparing to become Türkiye's second astronaut.

"I aim to strengthen the presence of the Turkish Republic in space and to keep this pride alive in the hearts of each of our citizens," he stated.

Following Atasever, pentathlon athlete İlke Özyüksel Mihrioğlu addressed the audience.

The program featured a performance of an anthem prepared by the Youth and Sports Ministry for the occasion. The ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) Istanbul deputy and composer-pianist Yücel Arzen, along with other artists, led the rendition.

Erdoğan, addressing the gathering again, highlighted the historical role of young people in the country's war of independence.

"The torch of independence, sparked by [modern Türkiye founder] Gazi Mustafa Kemal [Atatürk] on May 19, surrounded all the hearts spread across Anatolia on the shoulders of young people, and again achieved victory with the sacrifice and ownership of young people," he said.

Erdoğan also pointed to the critical contributions of young people in contemporary Türkiye, particularly in the defense industry.

"Many projects that are a source of pride for us in the defense industry have the signature and efforts of our young engineers," he noted.

The president emphasized the central role of young people in Türkiye's development.