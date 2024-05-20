CHP weighs İmamoğlu, Yavaş for top municipal role

CHP weighs İmamoğlu, Yavaş for top municipal role

ANKARA
CHP weighs İmamoğlu, Yavaş for top municipal role

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) is gearing up to select between its Istanbul and Ankara mayors, Ekrem İmamoğlu and Mansur Yavaş, as its candidate for the Union of Municipalities of Türkiye (TBB) presidency.

The umbrella body representing local governments across the country is set to elect its new management within a month. The election follows significant changes in the local political landscape after the recent polls on March 31, where only two of the 14 council members, including the current head and former Balıkesir mayor, Yücel Yılmaz, were reelected.

Historically dominated by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the balance of power within the TBB has shifted towards the CHP, which secured control of 35 municipalities compared to the AKP’s 24 in the latest elections. The shift positions the CHP favorably to potentially claim the TBB presidency.

İmamoğlu and Yavaş have emerged as prominent contenders within the CHP for the key role.

“CHP has an obligation to develop local government policies through the union of municipalities. The people have given such authority,” İmamoğlu said at a recent event in Rome.

“If we are given such a responsibility, we will not shy away from it. On the contrary, we are making preparations.”

Meanwhile, party insiders confirm that Yavaş is also keen on leading the TBB.

Founded in 1945, the union operates as a public benefit association, gaining local government union status in August 2002. Its responsibilities include aiding municipalities in accessing funds and developing projects with national and international credit institutions.

The TBB's leadership and council are comprised of incumbent mayors, with the new administration to be elected by metropolitan, provincial and district mayors.

Apart from CHP and AKP, other parties with representation in the TBB election include the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), which governs 10 provinces, the New Welfare Party (YRP) with two municipalities, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) with eight provinces and the İYİ (Good) Party, which won in one province.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as terror-related

Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as 'terror-related'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as 'terror-related'

    Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as 'terror-related'

  2. Raisi: Supreme leader's protege

    Raisi: Supreme leader's protege

  3. Julian Assange wins bid to appeal US extradition ruling: UK judges

    Julian Assange wins bid to appeal US extradition ruling: UK judges

  4. UK plagued by post-Brexit customs uncertainty: Report

    UK plagued by post-Brexit customs uncertainty: Report

  5. AstraZeneca to build $1.5 bln cancer drug facility

    AstraZeneca to build $1.5 bln cancer drug facility
Recommended
Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as terror-related

Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as 'terror-related'
40 migrant smugglers caught in ops across country

40 migrant smugglers caught in ops across country
Erdoğan announces day of mourning over death of Iranian president

Erdoğan announces day of mourning over death of Iranian president
Three police officers arrested amid organized crime probe

Three police officers arrested amid organized crime probe
Türkiye dismisses far-right Greek claims on Pontus

Türkiye dismisses far-right Greek claims on Pontus
Turkish cyber center battles 13 mln daily attacks with advanced software

Turkish cyber center battles 13 mln daily attacks with advanced software
Türkiye, Pakistan to continue to work together for Gaza

Türkiye, Pakistan to continue to work together for Gaza
WORLD Raisi: Supreme leaders protege

Raisi: Supreme leader's protege

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, a hard-liner protege of the country's supreme leader who helped oversee the mass executions of thousands in 1988 and later led the country as it enriched uranium near weapons-grade levels, launched a major attack on Israel and experienced mass protests, has died. He was 63.
ECONOMY UK plagued by post-Brexit customs uncertainty: Report

UK plagued by post-Brexit customs uncertainty: Report

Britain's post-Brexit border with the EU has been plagued by chronic delays and uncertainty, ramping up costs for businesses and the government, the nation's spending watchdog said on Monday.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿