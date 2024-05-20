5th Presidential Intl Yacht Races commence with intense competition

MUĞLA
The fifth Presidential International Yacht Races are set to be a premier gathering for sailing enthusiasts in Istanbul and the southern city of Muğla, offering thrilling competitions and scenic routes against the backdrop of the Aegean and Marmara Seas.

This year, the races will unfold in three distinct stages, namely Halicarnassus, Istanbul, and Republic Cups. The first leg kicked off in Bodrum on May 19, the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day from Yalıkavak Marina, where the teams navigated their vessels around Rhodes and Simi Islands before returning to the marina.

On May 20, the teams will engage in the “Geographical Route Race,” tracing the stunning Bodrum coastline. The following day, the Open Sea Race, the most challenging route, will commence.

Following several days of intense competition, the prestigious Halicarnassus Cup will be presented during an award ceremony at Bodrum Castle on May 25.

The excitement continues with the Istanbul Cup races, debuting this year after the Bodrum stage. On May 29, in celebration of the conquest of Istanbul, racers will vie for victory in the Bosphorus, starting and concluding in Beşiktaş, where the triumphant team will be given the Istanbul Cup.

The pinnacle of the event, the Republic Cup, unfolds on Oct. 26 with the “Buoy Races,” followed by the Bosphorus leg on Oct. 29, marking Republic Day.

Competitors will navigate the Bosphorus course for the coveted Republic Cup.

At the culmination of the Muğla and Istanbul stages, the team with the highest overall score will be crowned the fifth Presidential International Yacht Race Champion.

