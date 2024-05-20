Fidan in Pakistan to discuss bilateral ties, Gaza

ISLAMABAD
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in Pakistan on May 19 for a two-day visit upon the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart, Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations and address regional and international developments, noted the statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Fidan and Dar were expected to engage in detailed discussions about the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. The talks will focus on potential joint actions to address the conflict and the need for a united and decisive stance from the Muslim world.

The relationship between Türkiye and Pakistan has been formalized through the high-level cooperation council established in 2009, which was later elevated to a strategic affiliation. This institutional framework has facilitated close cooperation between the two nations in various fields, including military and defense industry partnerships.

The trade volume between Türkiye and Pakistan stands at around $1 billion annually. However, both countries have set an ambitious target to increase this figure to $5 billion in the near future.

During the meetings, Fidan and Dar were also expected to address the challenges faced by Turkish businesses operating in Pakistan.

