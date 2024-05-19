Turkish citizen killed in Dusseldorf arson attack

Turkish citizen killed in Dusseldorf arson attack

DUSSELDORF
Turkish citizen killed in Dusseldorf arson attack

An arson attack was behind the fire in the German city of Dusseldorf that killed a Turkish citizen among others last week, with the motive behind the incident remaining unclear, German prosecutors have unveiled.

Last week's fire and explosion, which resulted in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to 16 others, was determined to have been accelerated by gasoline in a shop on the ground floor of the building.

The other two victims were identified as a 55-year-old German resident and a 48-year-old Iranian man who operated the shop near the entrance.

According to the Düsseldorf police, based on the results of technical investigations, the explosion occurred when the gasoline was ignited, causing the fire to spread rapidly throughout the building.

German media reports indicated that there is currently no evidence of whether the deadly incident was politically motivated or stemmed from a personal dispute.

Evidence suggests that the deceased owner doused the shop with gasoline, while his wife and children have been questioned.

The authorities presumed that that the shop owner died as a result of the explosion, while 18-year-old Turkish citizen and resident of the building Ada Abay, died from poisoning.

Türkiye’s Consul General in Düsseldorf Ali İhsan İzbul stated that they are closely monitoring developments related to the fire and the situation of Turkish citizens who were forced to evacuate the building, while expressing condolences to Abay's family.

The incident came after another arson attack killed four members of a Turkish-Bulgarian family on March 26 in Solingen. A former tenant of the building carried out the attack following a dispute with his landlady.

Germany,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as terror-related

Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as 'terror-related'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as 'terror-related'

    Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as 'terror-related'

  2. Raisi: Supreme leader's protege

    Raisi: Supreme leader's protege

  3. Julian Assange wins bid to appeal US extradition ruling: UK judges

    Julian Assange wins bid to appeal US extradition ruling: UK judges

  4. UK plagued by post-Brexit customs uncertainty: Report

    UK plagued by post-Brexit customs uncertainty: Report

  5. AstraZeneca to build $1.5 bln cancer drug facility

    AstraZeneca to build $1.5 bln cancer drug facility
Recommended
Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as terror-related

Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as 'terror-related'
40 migrant smugglers caught in ops across country

40 migrant smugglers caught in ops across country
Erdoğan announces day of mourning over death of Iranian president

Erdoğan announces day of mourning over death of Iranian president
Three police officers arrested amid organized crime probe

Three police officers arrested amid organized crime probe
Türkiye dismisses far-right Greek claims on Pontus

Türkiye dismisses far-right Greek claims on Pontus
Turkish cyber center battles 13 mln daily attacks with advanced software

Turkish cyber center battles 13 mln daily attacks with advanced software
Türkiye, Pakistan to continue to work together for Gaza

Türkiye, Pakistan to continue to work together for Gaza
WORLD Raisi: Supreme leaders protege

Raisi: Supreme leader's protege

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, a hard-liner protege of the country's supreme leader who helped oversee the mass executions of thousands in 1988 and later led the country as it enriched uranium near weapons-grade levels, launched a major attack on Israel and experienced mass protests, has died. He was 63.
ECONOMY UK plagued by post-Brexit customs uncertainty: Report

UK plagued by post-Brexit customs uncertainty: Report

Britain's post-Brexit border with the EU has been plagued by chronic delays and uncertainty, ramping up costs for businesses and the government, the nation's spending watchdog said on Monday.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿