Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers hold ‘sincere’ meeting

  • November 28 2020 09:38:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Nov. 27 said he held a meeting with his Saudi counterpart to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues.

Çavuşoğlu said in a tweet that the “sincere” meeting with Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud was held on the occasion of the 47th session of Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers.

"A strong Turkey-Saudi partnership benefits not only our countries but the whole region," Çavuşoğlu said, adding Ankara attached importance to its bilateral ties with Riyadh.

In a phone talk last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi King Salman bin Abdelaziz discussed bilateral ties and agreed to improve relations and keep a dialogue channel open to resolve ongoing disputes.

In a separate post, Turkish top diplomat said he attended the Youth Council of Foreign Ministers organized by the OIC.

"With such gatherings, one can feel the dynamism of the Muslim youth," he said. "The Ummah trusts the youth’s energy to cope with challenges."

Saudi Arabia,

