Turkish, Russian top diplomats discuss bilateral relations

ANKARA

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Dec. 2 discussed bilateral relations and regional challenges with Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov in Stockholm.

In the meeting, our bilateral relations and regional developments including Syria, Libya, Ukraine and the Caucasus were discussed, according to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

During the 28th Ministerial Council Meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Çavuşoğlu also met with with Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and evaluated foreign policy issues on our agenda such as Afghanistan, Libya, Ukraine and Cyprus.