Turkish, Russian leaders discuss coronavirus on phone

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkish and Russian presidents held a phone call on May 18 to discuss cooperation in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Vladimir Putin also discussed the steps which will be taken after the pandemic, as well as bilateral relations and regional developments, especially Syria, Turkey's Directorate of Communications said in a

statement.

The conversation took place at 2.30 p.m. (1130GMT), it added.





