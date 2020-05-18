Turkish, Russian leaders discuss coronavirus on phone

  • May 18 2020 17:36:20

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish and Russian presidents held a phone call on May 18 to discuss cooperation in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Vladimir Putin also discussed the steps which will be taken after the pandemic, as well as bilateral relations and regional developments, especially Syria, Turkey's Directorate of Communications said in a
statement.

The conversation took place at 2.30 p.m. (1130GMT), it added.


