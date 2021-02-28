Turkish ruling party slams Greek beating of migrants

  • February 28 2021 10:18:00

Turkish ruling party slams Greek beating of migrants

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish ruling party slams Greek beating of migrants

Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on Feb 27 condemned Greek soldiers’ mistreatment of irregular migrants.

Earlier, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement: "29 irregular migrants were brutally beaten by Greek soldiers. Their money, phones and even their shoes were confiscated."

Turkish security forces rescued the migrants who were stranded on a small islet near the banks of the Meriç River.

Describing the incident as "a violation of human rights," AKP Spokesman Ömer Çelik said, "We condemn the Greek soldiers beating migrants at the Edirne border, confiscating their money, passports and even shoes and pushing them back from the border line."

"The European Union should not allow these inhumane practices within its borders. This is a violation of human rights, not border protection," Çelik added.

He also applauded Turkish security forces for rescuing the migrants.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers who want to cross to Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The country hosts nearly 4 million refugees, including over 3.6 million Syrians, more than any other country in the world.

Greece,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey releases COVID-19 statistics by city

    Turkey releases COVID-19 statistics by city

  2. Turkey’s Galataport to go live in April, says Erdoğan

    Turkey’s Galataport to go live in April, says Erdoğan

  3. Istanbul Cinema Museum opens its doors

    Istanbul Cinema Museum opens its doors

  4. Turkish Treasury to repay over $21.2 bln debt in March-May

    Turkish Treasury to repay over $21.2 bln debt in March-May

  5. Turkey to open tender for Canal Istanbul in 2021

    Turkey to open tender for Canal Istanbul in 2021
Recommended
Turkey welcomes India-Pakistan cease-fire statement

Turkey welcomes India-Pakistan cease-fire statement
Turkey condemns abduction of schoolgirls in Nigeria

Turkey condemns abduction of schoolgirls in Nigeria
Turkey pledges disaster support to Croatia

Turkey pledges disaster support to Croatia
Turkey slams Dutch government’s recognition of 1915 events

Turkey slams Dutch government’s recognition of 1915 events

Turkey condemns Armenian army’s call for PM’s resignation

Turkey condemns Armenian army’s call for PM’s resignation
Murat Mercan officially appointed as Turkey’s ambassador to US

Murat Mercan officially appointed as Turkey’s ambassador to US
WORLD Lady Gaga’s dogs safely returned: LA police

Lady Gaga’s dogs safely returned: LA police

Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs which were stolen at gunpoint in Hollywood have been safely returned, Los Angeles police said on Feb. 26. 
ECONOMY Turkey to add indigenous heavy machine gun to inventory

Turkey to add indigenous heavy machine gun to inventory

A new indigenous heavy machine gun has successfully passed all test stages and is now ready for mass production, a defense industry expert said on Feb. 27.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes Micic named MVP of week in EuroLeague

Anadolu Efes' Micic named MVP of week in EuroLeague

Anadolu Efes basketball team's Serbian star Vasilije Micic has been named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of Round 26, the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague announced on Feb. 27.