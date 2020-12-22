Turkish retailer LC Waikiki debuts in Uganda

KAMPALA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's LC Waikiki opened its flagship store in Kampala, Uganda.

The fashion retailer is ​​​​​​​Europe’s fastest-growing urban fashion chain, internationally renowned for offering high-quality apparel at a great value.

As the global ambassador of Turkey, LC Waikiki opened its first store outside Turkey in 2009 and has since expanded rapidly across the world.

As part of its Africa growth strategy, the new store in Uganda is the first of its kind, located in Acacia Mall, a high profile shopping complex in Kampala and the second in East Africa.

Turkey's Ambassador to Uganda Kerem Alp who was there at the opening ceremony said that despite the challenges in doing business due to COVID-19, Ugandan and Turkish authorities are still committed to seeing that Ugandans have access to Turkey’s high-quality products.

“We have been giving many Ugandans visas to go to Turkey for garment shopping and unfortunately due to COVID-19, many may not be able to go to Turkey now or in the near future. I am glad that you can access the best of Turkey from right here,” he said.

He added that Turkey is strategically located in the midst of Europe and Asia which allows it to enjoy top quality European products that are sold at cheap Asian prices.

Since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Uganda in 2016, several Turkish businesses have increased their footprint into the African country.

Erdogan's visit was the first by a Turkish head of state and was mainly geared at promoting trade and tourism opportunities between Turkey and Uganda.​​​​​​​