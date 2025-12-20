Türkiye, UK hold roundtable to boost defense industry ties in London

ANKARA

A high-level roundtable on the U.K.-Türkiye defense partnership took place in London, co-organized by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate and the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), the Turkish Communications Directorate announced on Friday.

The discussions explored the strategic aspects of defense collaboration between the two NATO allies, gathering officials from public institutions, Turkish defense industry leaders and U.K. experts, according to a statement.

“The meeting served as a significant platform for further strengthening the institutional and strategic framework of the rapprochement between Türkiye and the United Kingdom amid an evolving global security landscape,” it said.

The session noted that recent progress in bilateral defense relations stems from the 2023 Statement of Intent and the formation of the Defense Industry Cooperation Council.Topics included joint exercises, technology transfer and co-production initiatives, alongside Türkiye’s two-decade advancements in its domestic defense sector.

“The cooperation has a complementary character that can enhance both bilateral relations and meet Europe’s growing demand for defense capabilities,” the statement added, emphasizing that both nations are “indispensable players in the European defense ecosystem.”

Projects such as the Eurofighter Typhoon and uncrewed aerial systems were reviewed for their contributions to innovation and deterrence on NATO’s southern flank.

Participants also discussed EU-led programs like ReArm and the Security Action for Europe (SAFE), while underscoring the role of public diplomacy in building international support for defense ties.

The roundtable was hailed as “a significant step toward reinforcing the Türkiye-U.K. strategic partnership and shaping a shared vision for regional and global security.”