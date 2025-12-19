Türkiye's Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland

ANKARA

One of Türkiye’s leading defense industry companies, Aselsan, has signed a $410 million contract for the direct sale of electronic warfare systems to Poland, according to Turkish media reports.

In a statement, the company said it concluded the lucrative export agreement for the advanced weaponry to a NATO-member client, without naming the country.

While the official announcement did not specify the buyer, Turkish media identified Poland as the counterparty, a claim echoed by extensive coverage in the Polish press highlighting the expansion of bilateral defense cooperation.

Last month, Aselsan also signed a separate contract worth $101.8 million with Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) for the supply of avionics systems. That agreement was aimed at supporting the development of ongoing domestic defense projects.

With a market capitalization of approximately 940 billion Turkish Liras, Aselsan is currently the most valuable company listed on Borsa Istanbul.

Five Turkish companies — Aselsan, TUSAŞ, Baykar, Roketsan and MKE — have secured places in the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s (SIPRI) 2024 ranking of the world’s top 100 arms-producing and military services firms, marking a significant milestone in Türkiye’s growing influence in the global defense sector.

Aselsan rose to 47th place from 52nd the previous year, with arms revenues of $3.47 billion — a 24.4 percent increase compared with 2023. TUSAŞ climbed to 65th from 75th, with arms revenues of $2.16 billion, marking an 11.3 percent year-on-year increase.

Baykar, renowned for its drone production, recorded $1.9 billion in arms revenues and ranked 73rd on the list. Roketsan advanced from 92nd to 87th, boosting its arms revenues by 13 percent to $1.39 billion.

According to SIPRI, total revenues from arms and military services among the world’s 100 largest defense companies increased by 5.9 percent in 2024, reaching a record $679 billion.