Authorities order demolition of illegal businesses on Adana island

ADANA
Authorities in the southern province of Adana have ordered the demolition of dozens of illegal businesses operating on Menderes Island in the Seyhan Dam Lake, commonly known as “American Island.”

Over the years, more than 50 makeshift businesses were built on the island, one of the city’s most valuable and popular areas, without permits.

Most of the establishments gradually expanded with unauthorized wooden terraces and seating areas that now sprawl directly over the lake’s surface.

Previous attempts by municipal authorities to remove the structures failed due to protests and, at times, armed resistance by some operators.

Despite major urban renewal projects around the lake, including new roads, renovated boulevards and high-end residential buildings, the island remained unchanged, drawing criticism for its appearance.

Residents have also raised concerns about public order, citing drug-related incidents and other security problems on the island.

Complaints also increased over the aggressive solicitation of passersby by unlicensed vendors.

Following coordinated action by the Adana Governor’s Office, the Interior Ministry and the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, authorities set a Dec. 23 deadline for all business owners to clear the island.

Officials said that if the area is not cleared by then, demolitions will be carried out under police supervision.

The decision was welcomed by local residents, many of whom are calling for the island to be redeveloped as a public recreational area.

