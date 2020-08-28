Turkish president receives Ukraine's vice PM

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Ukraine's vice prime minister on Aug. 27.

Held In Vahdettin Pavilion in Istanbul, the closed-door meeting with Oleh Urusky was also attended by Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Turkish presidential spokesman İbrahim Kaolınand the head of Turkey's Defense Industries Presidency, İsmail Demir.

No further details of the meeting were provided.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar also held meeting with Urusky to discuss bilateral, regional defense and security issues, and cooperation on the defense industry, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Separately, Erdoğan also received Khalid al-Mishri, head of Libya's High State Council, in Vahdettin Pavilion. Turkey's parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop also attended the meeting.