Turkish president, Qatari emir discuss relations over phone

  • April 06 2021 09:01:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on April 5 spoke over the phone with Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, according to Turkey’s Communications Directorate.

In the call, the two leaders discussed steps to improve bilateral relations as well as regional issues, said a directorate statement.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan on Monday congratulated his newly elected Kosovar counterpart Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu.

According to a statement by Turkey’s Communications Directorate, the leaders discussed regional developments along with bilateral relations in a phone call.

Underlining that Turkish society is an indispensable part of Kosovo’s multi-cultural structure and plays a constructive role in establishing a new government and elections process, Erdoğan said he believed the brotherly relations of both countries, with their roots in history, would grow stronger in the days ahead.

Erdoğan also said the multi-dimensional collaboration between Turkey and Kosovo contributes to peace and stability in the Balkans.

