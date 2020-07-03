Turkish president, Qatar emir meet in Doha

  • July 03 2020 08:51:00

Turkish president, Qatar emir meet in Doha

DOHA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish president, Qatar emir meet in Doha

After arriving in the capital Doha city of Qatar on July 2 afternoon, the Turkish president and the Qatari emir held a meeting at the Pearl Palace to discuss "mutual relations between the two friendly and brotherly countries."

The meeting of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani lasted three hours and was closed to the press.

Erdoğan arrived on July 2 afternoon in Doha on a day-long official visit.

Qatari Defense Minister Khalid bin Muhammad Al-Attiyah and other officials received the Turkish president at the airport.

Erdogan is flanked by Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

He is also accompanied by Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın and intelligence organization chief Hakan Fidan.

The common cultural heritage between Arabs and Turks enables constructive cooperation for the stability and development of the region, Qatar’s emir said.

Al Thani made the remarks in a post on his Twitter account after meeting with Erdoğan. 

Underlining the depth of relations between Qatar and the Turkish people, Al Thani said “the common cultural heritage between Arabs and Turkey as well as the geographic proximity establish constructive cooperation for the stability and development of the region; [it] also contributes completely to the progress of humanity."

The meeting lasted three hours and was closed to the press. Erdoğan returned to Turkey at 12:45 am (2145GMT)  early on July 3.

This is the first overseas visit by Erdoğan since the start of the coronavirus outbreak. 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Mass meetings, rallies banned in Ankara for 15 days due to rise in new COVID-19 cases

    Mass meetings, rallies banned in Ankara for 15 days due to rise in new COVID-19 cases

  2. Court to announce Hagia Sophia decision in two weeks

    Court to announce Hagia Sophia decision in two weeks

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Turkish Walter White busted after police operation

    Turkish Walter White busted after police operation

  5. Turkey urges Germany to update travel list                     

    Turkey urges Germany to update travel list                     
Recommended
Turkey trial of Saudi suspects in Khashoggi murder begins in absentia

Turkey trial of Saudi suspects in Khashoggi murder begins in absentia
Turkish Cypriot ghost town nearly reopened: Official

Turkish Cypriot ghost town nearly reopened: Official
Çavuşoğlu meets German interior minister, discusses tourism safety

Çavuşoğlu meets German interior minister, discusses tourism safety
Turkey urges Germany to update travel list

Turkey urges Germany to update travel list                     
Turkish president pays first post-virus trip to Qatar

Turkish president pays first post-virus trip to Qatar
Top Turkish, German diplomats to discuss tourism

Top Turkish, German diplomats to discuss tourism
WORLD Fire at Iran nuclear site hit centrifuge facility: Analysts

Fire at Iran nuclear site hit centrifuge facility: Analysts

A fire and an explosion struck a centrifuge production plant above Iran's underground Natanz nuclear enrichment facility early on July 2, analysts said, one of the most-tightly guarded sites in all of the Islamic Republic after earlier acts of sabotage there.
ECONOMY Turkeys inflation rate up in June

Turkey's inflation rate up in June

Consumer prices in Turkey went up in June versus the same month last year, the country's statistical authority announced on July 3. 
SPORTS Galatasaray and Trabzonspor clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Galatasaray and Trabzonspor clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Galatasaray will host Trabzonspor on July 5 in a crucial weekend for the Turkish Süper Lig title race.