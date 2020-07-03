Turkish president, Qatar emir meet in Doha

DOHA- Anadolu Agency

After arriving in the capital Doha city of Qatar on July 2 afternoon, the Turkish president and the Qatari emir held a meeting at the Pearl Palace to discuss "mutual relations between the two friendly and brotherly countries."

The meeting of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani lasted three hours and was closed to the press.

Qatari Defense Minister Khalid bin Muhammad Al-Attiyah and other officials received the Turkish president at the airport.

Erdogan is flanked by Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

He is also accompanied by Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın and intelligence organization chief Hakan Fidan.

The common cultural heritage between Arabs and Turks enables constructive cooperation for the stability and development of the region, Qatar’s emir said.

Al Thani made the remarks in a post on his Twitter account after meeting with Erdoğan.

Underlining the depth of relations between Qatar and the Turkish people, Al Thani said “the common cultural heritage between Arabs and Turkey as well as the geographic proximity establish constructive cooperation for the stability and development of the region; [it] also contributes completely to the progress of humanity."

This is the first overseas visit by Erdoğan since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.