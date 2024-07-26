Court files rare request to parliament after murder case

BALIKESIR
A Balıkesir court has forwarded its detailed rationale regarding a highly publicized murder case to the parliamentary commission, advocating for amendments in the execution law in a rare request.

The 17-year-old perpetrator, who fatally stabbed university student Ata Emre Akman in the country’s northwest, was sentenced to 24 years in prison. Despite the prosecution's request for a life sentence, the defendant's minor status precluded such a punishment, prompting the court to impose the maximum allowable sentence instead.

In its communication to the parliamentary justice commission, the court expressed concerns about the leniency shown toward "children drawn to crime" in murder cases, emphasizing that allowing individuals with extensive criminal records to reintegrate into society swiftly poses significant risks.

Court members highlighted that such offenders exploit the leniency of public authorities and reoffend upon reintegration, often committing the same crimes again.

The court underscored the need for a reevaluation of the penal execution law and the Turkish Penal Code concerning crimes such as murder, pointing out the adverse impact on “innocent lives when offenders exploit the legal privileges afforded to them.”

It stressed the necessity of revisiting the duration of penal execution for such crimes, to prevent individuals who violate fundamental societal values and rights from feeling emboldened to commit crimes with impunity. The court emphasized that in a state governed by the rule of law, “those prone to criminal behavior should not be audacious enough to commit offenses or even contemplate doing so.”

