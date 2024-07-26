France's high-speed railway hit by 'sabotage' hours before Olympics

France's high-speed railway hit by 'sabotage' hours before Olympics

PARIS
Frances high-speed railway hit by sabotage hours before Olympics

France's high-speed rail network was hit by arson attacks that disrupted travel for hundreds of thousands of passengers on Friday, just hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

A source close to the investigation told AFP the attacks were coordinated acts of "sabotage".

"This is a massive attack on a large scale to paralyse the TGV network," SNCF told AFP, adding that many routes would be cancelled.

"SNCF was the victim of several simultaneous malicious acts overnight," the national train operator said, adding that the attacks affected its Atlantic, northern and eastern lines.

"Arson attacks were started to damage our facilities," it said, adding that traffic on the affected lines was "heavily disrupted" and the situation would last through the weekend as repairs are conducted.

SNCF chief executive Jean-Pierre Farandou said 800,000 passengers were affected.

Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete called the attacks an "outrageous criminal act" that would have "very serious consequences" for rail traffic throughout the weekend.

He said connections towards northern, eastern and northwestern France would be halved.

SNCF said trains were being diverted to different tracks "but we will have to cancel a large number of them".

The southeastern line was not affected as "a malicious act was foiled".

SNCF urged passengers to postpone their trips and stay away from train stations.

 Olympics under heavy security 

The attacks were launched as Paris was under heavy security ahead of the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics, with 300,000 spectators and an audience of VIPs expected at the event.

The parade on Friday evening will see up to 7,500 competitors travel down a six-kilometre (four-mile) stretch of the river Seine on a flotilla of 85 boats.

It will be the first time a Summer Olympics has opened outside the main athletics stadium, a decision fraught with danger at a time when France is on its highest alert for terror attacks.

At Paris's Montparnasse train station, passengers were waiting for more information about their trips, with display boards showing delays of more than two hours.

"Normal traffic is expected to resume on Monday, July 29," read one of the signs in the departure hall.

The station's loudspeakers told passengers that conditions to exchange and refund tickets would be more flexible.

Graphic designer Katherine Abby, 30, clung to hope that her trip would only be delay and not cancelled. She booked her tickets for Biarritz, a popular southwest beach resort, weeks ago.

"It's my only vacation of the year, said Abby, who was travelling with her husband.

"I've been waiting for this moment for a year, I would be pretty demoralised to have to cancel this trip, especially when you see what Paris looks like with the Olympic Games," she said.

Airport evacuations

A Franco-Swiss airport was temporarily evacuated for security reasons on Friday, hours after arson attacks disrupted the French rail network ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony.

EuroAirport, located on the French side of the border near Basel, said on its website that it had reopened and flight operations were gradually restarting.

Earlier, the Basel-Mulhouse airport said that it had been evacuated and closed "for safety reasons".

Several French airports, including EuroAirport, had to be evacuated late last year due to a series of fake bomb threats.

EuroAirport welcomed eight million passengers in 2023.

The evacuation came as French authorities were hunting for the perpetrators of arson attacks.

railway, Strike,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UNESCO removes Senegal park from heritage in danger list

UNESCO removes Senegal park from heritage in danger list
LATEST NEWS

  1. UNESCO removes Senegal park from heritage in danger list

    UNESCO removes Senegal park from heritage in danger list

  2. Climate activists found guilty of throwing soup on van Gogh painting

    Climate activists found guilty of throwing soup on van Gogh painting

  3. Cher’s memoire to come out in November

    Cher’s memoire to come out in November

  4. Greece's Santorini Island nears saturation point

    Greece's Santorini Island nears saturation point

  5. Michelin impact on summer resorts

    Michelin impact on summer resorts
Recommended
Blinken set for talks with Chinese foreign minister in Laos

Blinken set for talks with Chinese foreign minister in Laos
Trump slams rivals as he meets Netanyahu in Florida

Trump slams rivals as he meets Netanyahu in Florida
Colorful river parade launches Paris Olympics

Colorful river parade launches Paris Olympics
Turkish airstrikes destroy 25 PKK terror targets in northern Iraq

Turkish airstrikes destroy 25 PKK terror targets in northern Iraq
Turkish forces neutralize 15 PKK members in Iraq, Syria

Turkish forces 'neutralize' 15 PKK members in Iraq, Syria
Greece signs deal to buy F-35 jets

Greece signs deal to buy F-35 jets
Venezuela girds for uncertain election with bloodbath threat

Venezuela girds for uncertain election with 'bloodbath' threat
WORLD Blinken set for talks with Chinese foreign minister in Laos

Blinken set for talks with Chinese foreign minister in Laos

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Laos on Saturday, where he will attend a regional meeting and hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, part of a multi-nation Asia visit aimed at reinforcing regional ties in the face of an increasingly assertive Beijing.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Edin Dzeko showed his class as Fenerbahçe came out the 4-3 winner in a Champions League second qualifying round first leg at Swiss side Lugano on July 23 night in coach Jose Mourinho’s first official game in charge.
﻿