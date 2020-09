Turkish president meets his Serbian counterpart

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's president on Sept. 25 met with his Serbian counterpart in the Turkish metropolitan city of Istanbul.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Aleksandar Vucic came together at Vahdettin Mansion, said a statement by Turkey’s Communications Directorate.

No further details of the closed-door meeting were provided.

On Sunday, Erdoğan also held a meeting with his Kosovar counterpart Hashim Thaci in Istanbul.