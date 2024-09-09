Turkish President congratulates Algerian counterpart on re-election

Turkish President congratulates Algerian counterpart on re-election

ANKARA
Turkish President congratulates Algerian counterpart on re-election

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday, following his victory in the presidential elections.

In a phone call, Erdoğan highlighted that the election results reflect the robust support of the Algerian people for Tebboune's leadership and the initiatives taken over the past five years.

Erdoğan expressed confidence in Algeria's continued stability and prosperity during Tebboune's new term and emphasized the potential for Turkish-Algeria relations to grow across various sectors, reflecting the strong fraternal ties between the two nations.

Tebboune secured his second five-year term in early elections conducted on Saturday, with results announced by the head of the Algerian electoral authority indicating a decisive victory with 94.65% of the votes.

Erdoğan extended an invitation to Tebboune to visit Türkiye, praising Algeria's efforts as a temporary member of the U.N. Security Council in supporting the Palestinian cause.

The president reaffirmed Türkiye's backing for the peace efforts and stressed that both countries would continue working together to address and resolve the Israeli attacks on the Palestinian people.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Western powers sanction Iran over missiles to Russia

Western powers sanction Iran over missiles to Russia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Western powers sanction Iran over missiles to Russia

    Western powers sanction Iran over missiles to Russia

  2. Harris takes fight to Trump in fiery presidential debate

    Harris takes fight to Trump in fiery presidential debate

  3. Türkiye’s inflation decline hinges on continued tight monetary policy: Fitch

    Türkiye’s inflation decline hinges on continued tight monetary policy: Fitch

  4. 196 environmental defenders killed in 2023: Report

    196 environmental defenders killed in 2023: Report

  5. US urges Israel to reassess military rules after Turkish-American activist’s death

    US urges Israel to reassess military rules after Turkish-American activist’s death
Recommended
Türkiye calls on Arab League for deeper ties, intense cooperation

Türkiye calls on Arab League for deeper ties, intense cooperation
Güler meets Georgian, Azerbaijani counterparts

Güler meets Georgian, Azerbaijani counterparts
EU seeks to reenergize relations with Türkiye, says commissioner

EU seeks to 'reenergize' relations with Türkiye, says commissioner
Türkiye’s top diplomat to attend Arab League meeting

Türkiye’s top diplomat to attend Arab League meeting
Fidan reinforces Türkiyes support for Kosovos international recognition

Fidan reinforces Türkiye's support for Kosovo's international recognition
Minister hails Brazil as leading trade partner in Latin America

Minister hails Brazil as leading trade partner in Latin America
WORLD Western powers sanction Iran over missiles to Russia

Western powers sanction Iran over missiles to Russia

Western powers on Tuesday announced fresh sanctions on Iran for supplying Russia with short-range missiles for imminent use against Ukraine, calling it a dangerous escalation of the conflict that threatened European security.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s inflation decline hinges on continued tight monetary policy: Fitch

Türkiye’s inflation decline hinges on continued tight monetary policy: Fitch

Erich Arispe Morales, Senior Director at Fitch Ratings, emphasized on Monday the necessity for Türkiye to maintain a tight monetary policy to improve and sustainably decrease inflation expectations, anticipating a gradual easing by the first quarter of 2025.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿