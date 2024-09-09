Turkish President congratulates Algerian counterpart on re-election

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday, following his victory in the presidential elections.

In a phone call, Erdoğan highlighted that the election results reflect the robust support of the Algerian people for Tebboune's leadership and the initiatives taken over the past five years.

Erdoğan expressed confidence in Algeria's continued stability and prosperity during Tebboune's new term and emphasized the potential for Turkish-Algeria relations to grow across various sectors, reflecting the strong fraternal ties between the two nations.

Tebboune secured his second five-year term in early elections conducted on Saturday, with results announced by the head of the Algerian electoral authority indicating a decisive victory with 94.65% of the votes.

Erdoğan extended an invitation to Tebboune to visit Türkiye, praising Algeria's efforts as a temporary member of the U.N. Security Council in supporting the Palestinian cause.

The president reaffirmed Türkiye's backing for the peace efforts and stressed that both countries would continue working together to address and resolve the Israeli attacks on the Palestinian people.