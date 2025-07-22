Turkish parliament goes to recess until October

ANKARA

Turkish parliament went to recess until Oct. 1, according to a decree published on the Official Gazette on late July 21.

However, the decree underlined that some commissions already established in the parliament will continue to work during the summer recess. Among them are industry, energy, trade, digital media, man-woman opportunity equality and information technologies commissions, the decree informed.

The commission, which is about to be formed to tackle legal and political aspects of the terror-free Türkiye initiative, will also continue to work in the summer.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş and National Intelligence Organization (MİT) President İbrahim Kalın continue their engagements with the leaders and representatives of the political parties for the establishment of the commission.

On July 22, MIT chief Kalın was scheduled to meet the İYİ (Good) Party leader Musavvat Dervişoğlu, who has already made clear that his party will not take part in the commission. Kalın was also to meet the New Path group at the parliament later in the day. The New Path group comprises the Future Party, the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) and the Felicity Party.

Kalın will meet the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chairman Özgür Özel on July 23. Kurtulmuş will also pay a separate visit to Özel on the same day.

The commission is planned to be composed of around 40 members in proportion with the seats of the political parties.