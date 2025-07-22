Turkish parliament goes to recess until October

Turkish parliament goes to recess until October

ANKARA
Turkish parliament goes to recess until October

Turkish parliament went to recess until Oct. 1, according to a decree published on the Official Gazette on late July 21.

However, the decree underlined that some commissions already established in the parliament will continue to work during the summer recess. Among them are industry, energy, trade, digital media, man-woman opportunity equality and information technologies commissions, the decree informed.

The commission, which is about to be formed to tackle legal and political aspects of the terror-free Türkiye initiative, will also continue to work in the summer.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş and National Intelligence Organization (MİT) President İbrahim Kalın continue their engagements with the leaders and representatives of the political parties for the establishment of the commission.

On July 22, MIT chief Kalın was scheduled to meet the İYİ (Good) Party leader Musavvat Dervişoğlu, who has already made clear that his party will not take part in the commission. Kalın was also to meet the New Path group at the parliament later in the day. The New Path group comprises the Future Party, the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) and the Felicity Party.

Kalın will meet the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chairman Özgür Özel on July 23. Kurtulmuş will also pay a separate visit to Özel on the same day.

The commission is planned to be composed of around 40 members in proportion with the seats of the political parties.

tbmm,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan, Starmer discuss progress on procurement of Eurofighter aircraft

Erdoğan, Starmer discuss progress on procurement of Eurofighter aircraft
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan, Starmer discuss progress on procurement of Eurofighter aircraft

    Erdoğan, Starmer discuss progress on procurement of Eurofighter aircraft

  2. US Treasury chief says no reason for Fed chair to step down now

    US Treasury chief says no reason for Fed chair to step down now

  3. Türkiye lands 2.4 bln euro green financing for railway link to Nakhchivan

    Türkiye lands 2.4 bln euro green financing for railway link to Nakhchivan

  4. Türkiye releases footage of Greece’s migrant pushback

    Türkiye releases footage of Greece’s migrant pushback

  5. Türkiye urges Syrian groups not to try to divide Syria

    Türkiye urges Syrian groups not to try to divide Syria
Recommended
DEM Party MPs meet Bahçeli, Tunç amid peace efforts

DEM Party MPs meet Bahçeli, Tunç amid peace efforts
DEM Party set to brief MHP, CHP on peace initiative

DEM Party set to brief MHP, CHP on peace initiative
Parliamentary commission set to launch amid PKK disarmament process

Parliamentary commission set to launch amid PKK disarmament process
Turkish politics welcome PKK’s move as historic turning point

Turkish politics welcome PKK’s move as historic turning point
CHP protests arrest of Adana mayor in crowded rally

CHP protests arrest of Adana mayor in crowded rally
CHP mayors meet in Ankara amid municipal probes

CHP mayors meet in Ankara amid municipal probes
WORLD US announces leaving UN cultural body UNESCO

US announces leaving UN cultural body UNESCO

The United States on Tuesday announced it has left UNESCO, saying the U.N. cultural and education agency, best known for establishing world heritage sites, is biased against Israel and promotes "divisive" causes.
ECONOMY US Treasury chief says no reason for Fed chair to step down now

US Treasury chief says no reason for Fed chair to step down now

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Tuesday that he did not see a reason for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to resign immediately, a day after calling for a review of the Fed.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿