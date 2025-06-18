Parliament motion slams Israel's actions in Gaza, Iran

Parliament motion slams Israel's actions in Gaza, Iran

ANKARA
Türkiye’s parliament has unanimously accepted a motion condemning in the "strongest terms" Israel's military actions in Gaza and Iran.

The motion signed by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş on June 17 said the assembly has been closely monitoring Israel's "long-standing illegal and genocidal policies, which are a threat to the entire world."

It highlighted the attacks on Gaza and the subsequent airstrikes on Iran, accusing the Israeli government of pursuing a regional conflict strategy aimed at destabilizing peace in the Middle East.

"In addition to the occupation, systematic oppression and discrimination, the Palestinian people, who are now struggling with genocide and suffering from hunger due to a lack of aid, continue their fight for existence. By targeting civilians and children waiting for aid, the Israeli government and military have added another serious crime to their acts," read the statement.

"On the other hand, Israel's attacks on Iran are escalating tensions in the region and increasing the risk of a large-scale war. This attack is a provocative and threatening step against the ongoing international cooperation and nuclear negotiations. It is clear that the occupying Israeli government is also the perpetrator of a regional war."

The motion also pointed out that Israel's attacks in Syria, Lebanon and Yemen reflect the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu government's intention to spread the conflict.

It was underlined that the Turkish parliament "stands by all innocent people in the region against the war and Israeli massacres."

"Undoubtedly, the ongoing legal processes against Netanyahu and some members of his government, both within the country and at international judicial bodies, will certify this administration as genocidal. Israel's aggression and state terrorism have long since condemned Israel and the imperialist powers supporting it in the eyes of the people," the motion said.

"As the Turkish parliament we strongly condemn Israel's actions, particularly its genocide against the people of Gaza, all actions threatening regional peace, and its recent attacks on Iran. We call on all international institutions and governments that have remained silent in the face of Israel's aggression to take responsibility based on international law and diplomacy."

