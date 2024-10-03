Turkish NGOs to deliver over 1,300 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon

ISTANBUL

Nine Turkish non-governmental organizations (NGOs) announced Wednesday their plan to dispatch a humanitarian aid ship to Lebanon, aiming to support the Lebanese amid ongoing devastating attacks by Israel.

During a press conference in Istanbul, representatives from the NGOs detailed their humanitarian efforts for Lebanon.

Kemal Özdal, head of the Istanbul-based Sadakataşı Association, criticized Israel for "writing some of the darkest chapters in human history."

He stressed that the situation in the Gaza Strip, where homes are being demolished, makes it difficult for at least 2 million displaced civilians to access shelter, food, education, and health care because of Israel's prolonged assault on the area.

Özdal also mentioned that the ship would carry around 80 containers filled with 1,300 tons of humanitarian aid intended for the Lebanese people. He indicated that the first shipment is expected to reach Lebanon within a week.

Since Sept. 23, Israel has carried out extensive airstrikes on targets it identifies as Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, resulting in over 1,000 deaths and more than 2,950 injuries, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The strikes have killed top Hezbollah leaders, including its leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border conflict since the beginning of Israel's war on Gaza, which was triggered by an attack from the Palestinian group Hamas last October and has resulted in over 41,600 deaths, mainly women and children.

The international community has expressed concerns that Israeli attacks in Lebanon may escalate the Gaza conflict into a broader regional war.