Turkish Navy pushes Greek Cypriot research vessel

  • October 04 2021 14:48:00

Turkish Navy pushes Greek Cypriot research vessel

ANKARA
Turkish Navy pushes Greek Cypriot research vessel

The Turkish Navy pushed a Greek Cypriot research vessel on Oct. 3 for violating its continental shelf in the Mediterranean Sea, state-run Anadolu Agency quoted sources from the Defense Ministry as saying on Oct. 4.

The Greek Cypriot administration on Sept. 29 issued a Navtex, a navigational alert, for the research activities by the Malta-flagged Nautical Geo vessel in an area including Turkey’s continental shelf.

Turkey had demarche through diplomatic channels with Malta, the flag state of the ship, and Italy, where the ship’s owner company is located on the grounds that the move, which covers an area of Turkish continental shelf, was not previously coordinated with Turkey.

Turkey also issued Notmar and Navtex alerts on Oct. 1 to inform seafarers that the activity must be coordinated with itself.

However, the Nautical Geo research vessel attempted to violate the Turkish continental shelf.

The vessel was warned by the ship belonging to the Turkish navy, which was carrying out reconnaissance and surveillance activities in the region as part of Operation Mediterranean Shield. It was later pushed out of Turkey’s continental shelf.

The Turkish Navy last week prevented another research activity attempted by the Nautical Geo vessel in an area east of the island of Crete.

Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the eastern Mediterranean, has rejected the maritime boundary claims of Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, stressing that the excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of both Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots.

Turkish leaders have repeatedly stressed that Ankara is in favor of resolving all outstanding problems in the region – including maritime disputes – through international law, good neighborly relations, dialogue, and negotiations.

Diplomacy,

ECONOMY Turkey taking steps for green economy: Vice president

Turkey taking steps for green economy: Vice president

MOST POPULAR

  1. Lake in Turkey’s south completely dries up

    Lake in Turkey’s south completely dries up

  2. Stray dog tours Istanbul using public transportation

    Stray dog tours Istanbul using public transportation

  3. Symbolic Istanbul bookstore closes its doors

    Symbolic Istanbul bookstore closes its doors

  4. Turkey to open 1,000 markets to counter high inflation: Erdoğan 

    Turkey to open 1,000 markets to counter high inflation: Erdoğan 

  5. Turkish Navy pushes Greek Cypriot research vessel

    Turkish Navy pushes Greek Cypriot research vessel
Recommended
Turkey extends its condolences after Kabul mosque blast

Turkey extends its condolences after Kabul mosque blast

Turkey welcomes Qatars first legislative elections

Turkey welcomes Qatar's first legislative elections
Turkey strong NATO ally, fulfilling its obligations: FM

Turkey strong NATO ally, fulfilling its obligations: FM
Turkey vows to resolutely protect its own, Turkish Cyprus rights in E Med

Turkey vows to 'resolutely' protect its own, Turkish Cyprus' rights in E Med
Egypt cites progress in relations with Turkey

Egypt cites progress in relations with Turkey
Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss security cooperation

Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss security cooperation
WORLD Nobel Prize honors discovery of temperature, touch receptors

Nobel Prize honors discovery of temperature, touch receptors

The Nobel Prize in the field of physiology or medicine has been awarded to U.S.-based scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian.
ECONOMY Turkey taking steps for green economy: Vice president

Turkey taking steps for green economy: Vice president

Turkey is taking steps for green economy as part of its fight against the negative impact of climate change, the Turkish vice president said on Oct. 4. 
SPORTS Turkish wrestler Fazlı Eryılmaz wins bronze in World Championships

Turkish wrestler Fazlı Eryılmaz wins bronze in World Championships

Turkey's Fazlı Eryılmaz took a bronze medal in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships held in Oslo on Oct. 3. 