Turkish national intelligence chief visits northern Iraq

ANKARA
Türkiye's intelligence chief has met with top Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) officials in northern Iraq for high-level talks, security sources said on July 2 as Ankara monitors a landmark move by PKK to disarm.

National Intelligence Organization (MİT) head İbrahim Kalın held separate meetings in Erbil with KRG President Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, Interior Minister Reber Ahmed, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani and senior KRG security officials.

The talks came amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel and addressed the region's role in promoting stability. Ankara’s "terror-free Türkiye" initiative was also discussed.

The meetings came as PKK is reportedly preparing to begin surrendering arms under the governement's peace initiative. The terror group declared a ceasefire in March and later its decision to disband in line with its jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan's appeal.

"We agree with the content of the call as it is and we state that we will comply with and implement the requirements of it," it said in a written statement circulated through media outlets.

"However, we want to underline that democratic politics and legal grounds must also be in place for success.”

A first group of 50 PKK members is expected to lay down arms in the northern Iraqi city of Duhok within 10 days under the supervision of Turkish, Iraqi and KRG officials, daily Hürriyet said on July 2.

No third-party observers, including the United Nations, will be involved in the process, which could lead to a full disarmament by September.

Those surrendering their weapons are expected to return to PKK camps for the duration of the transition. Under the terms of the plan, once disarmament is complete, the camps are to be evacuated and handed over to the central Iraqi government, according to the report.

The process gained momentum after delegations from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) were permitted to visit Öcalan and later held meetings with political leaders in Türkiye, including President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, a driving force behind the renewed effort, has called for the swift completion of PKK’s disarmament process.

"The bloody process should be completely over. The dark period should be closed, never to be reopened. Hopes should rise, and an atmosphere of peace should prevail," he told MHP lawmakers on July 1 in a speech at parliament.

When asked about a possible timeline, ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesman Ömer Çelik told reporters the process has "reached a stage where it could happen in a matter of days."

PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks
