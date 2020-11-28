Turkish MPs condemn French resolution on Upper Karabakh

  • November 28 2020 07:00:00

Turkish MPs condemn French resolution on Upper Karabakh

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish MPs condemn French resolution on Upper Karabakh

Major parties in Turkey's parliament on Nov. 27 issued a joint declaration condemning the French Senate's resolution on Upper Karabakh.

"As the political parties that have parliamentary groups in the Turkish parliament, we strongly condemn the French Senate's resolution on Nov. 25, 2020 that has been approved in defiance of the law, morality and fairness," read the declaration.

"We declare that those who took such hostile steps against our country and our brotherly country Azerbaijan are noted by our parliament and our beloved nation," it added.

On Wednesday, the French Senate adopted a resolution, calling for the recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh as a republic.

Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, is a territory recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

It was occupied by Armenia in 1991 and has since caused a deep rift with neighboring Azerbaijan.

New clashes in the territory erupted on Sept. 27 and ended with a Russian-brokered truce six weeks later.

Turkish parliament , france ,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey may take additional virus measures, says Erdoğan

    Turkey may take additional virus measures, says Erdoğan

  2. Turkey rejects European Parliament resolution on Cyprus

    Turkey rejects European Parliament resolution on Cyprus

  3. Taksim mosque construction nears completion, set to open in Ramadan

    Taksim mosque construction nears completion, set to open in Ramadan

  4. CHP leader slams sale of 10 percent of Borsa Istanbul to Qatar

    CHP leader slams sale of 10 percent of Borsa Istanbul to Qatar

  5. Iran scientist linked to military nuclear program killed

    Iran scientist linked to military nuclear program killed
Recommended
Europe lacks visionary leaders, says Turkish FM

Europe lacks visionary leaders, says Turkish FM
Turkish prosecutor launches investigation over interception of Turkish vessel in E Med

Turkish prosecutor launches investigation over interception of Turkish vessel in E Med
Turkey rejects European Parliament resolution on Cyprus

Turkey rejects European Parliament resolution on Cyprus
Turkey, Qatar ink 10 new deals

Turkey, Qatar ink 10 new deals
French Senate’s resolution on Nagorno Karabakh disregards international law: Turkish Foreign Ministry

French Senate’s resolution on Nagorno Karabakh disregards international law: Turkish Foreign Ministry
Serbia, Turkey eye stronger defense industry ties

Serbia, Turkey eye stronger defense industry ties
WORLD Iran scientist linked to military nuclear program killed

Iran scientist linked to military nuclear program killed

An Iranian scientist that Israel alleged led the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear program until its disbanding in the early 2000s was killed in a shootout on Nov. 27, state television said.

ECONOMY Albayrak resigns from Turkey Wealth Fund

Albayrak resigns from Turkey Wealth Fund

Former Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak has resigned from the board of directors of the Turkey Wealth Fund, according to an official statement.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe to host Beşiktaş in Istanbul derby

Fenerbahçe to host Beşiktaş in Istanbul derby

Two Turkish Süper Lig title hopefuls will clash in the Turkish Süper Lig when Fenerbahçe hosts Beşiktaş on Nov. 29 in an Istanbul derby.